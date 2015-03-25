UPDATE 1-U.S. to modify launch capability deal for Lockheed-Boeing venture

(New throughout, adds details, background on value of
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Air Force must
modify its annual "launch capability" contract with United
Launch Alliance, to level the playing field for new competitors
of the joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing
Co, senior U.S. Air Force and Pentagon officials told
lawmakers on Wednesday.
Air Force Space Command Commander General John Hyten said
acquisition officials were working on a plan to phase out the
infrastructure support contract in coming years. He cited
changing market conditions, including the rise of a rival launch
company and prospects for an increase in government satellite
launches.
He said the contract was initially put in place to protect
"a very fragile industrial base" in the 2000s, when there were
few U.S. government satellites being launched due to program
delays, and commercial demand failed to materialize as expected.
He said the contract made it impossible to have a fair
competition, backing an argument often made by privately held
Space Exploration Technologies. The company, also called SpaceX,
hopes to be certified by June to compete for some satellite
launches now carried out solely by ULA.
"I don't think you can have a fair competition with that
contract in place. There'll have to be a change," Hyten told the
House Armed Services Committee's strategic forces subcommittee,
noting that emergence of a new competitor changed the situation.
Dyke Weatherington, acting deputy assistant defense
secretary for space, strategic and intelligence systems, said
some funding for launch infrastructure would likely be folded
into the per-launch pricing for future contracts for launch
services, instead of being awarded separately.
Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX, told the same
subcommittee on March 17 that continuing the annual $1 billion
contract to ULA would skew any future competition, and the Air
Force would have to adjust its cost estimates to reflect the
infrastructure support given to ULA.
The Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm
of Congress, last year said the separate launch capability
contract made it difficult for the Pentagon to determine an
accurate price for an individual launch by ULA.
ULA President Tory Bruno last week said the company was
developing a more transparent pricing model for future launches.
The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it was on track to certify
SpaceX to launch U.S. military and spy satellites by June, with
the final efforts focused on qualifying the second stage engine
and structure of its Falcon 9 rocket.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by David Gregorio)