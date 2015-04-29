US Air Force sees launch prototype contracts as soon as September

WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Air Force could
award contracts for prototypes of new U.S.-fueled launch
vehicles as early as September, Air Force Secretary Deborah
James said on Wednesday, a key step toward ending U.S. reliance
on Russian rocket engines now used to launch key military and
intelligence U.S. satellites.
James said the Air Force planned to use a different contract
type called "other transactional authority," instead of a
standard defense contract to accelerate the process, given the
urgency Congress has put on developing a homegrown engine.
The Air Force said the expedited plan calls for the release
of a final request for proposals by the end of May, with
responses from industry due 30 days later.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)