UPDATE 1-U.S. Air Force sees launch prototype contracts as soon as September

By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Air Force said on
Wednesday it could award contracts for prototypes of new
U.S.-fueled launch vehicles as early as September, a key step to
ending U.S. reliance on using Russian rocket engines to launch
military and intelligence satellites.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James told a subcommittee of the
Senate Armed Services Committee that the Air Force planned to
use a different contract type called "other transactional
authority," instead of a standard defense contract to accelerate
the process, given the urgency Congress has put on developing a
homegrown engine.
The expedited plan calls for the release of a final request
for proposals by the end of May, with responses from industry
due 30 days later, the Air Force said. That would allow it to
award initial contracts between September and December, James
told the strategic forces subcommittee.
Potential bidders include United Launch Alliance, a joint
venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co and
the current sole launch provider; privately-held SpaceX, or
Space Exploration Technologies Inc; and Orbital ATK, each
supplying its own engine or teamed with a separate company, said
Air Force Space Command Commander General John Hyten.
James urged committee members to support a change in the
2015 National Defense Authorization Act that would allow ULA,
to use all the Russian-built RD-180 engines it had ordered - but
not paid for - to compete for future national security launches.
The House Armed Services Committee has proposed a similar
change after the Pentagon general counsel said that as phrased
the current law would not allow use of the engines, even though
they were ordered before Russia invaded Ukraine's Crimea region.
James said the change would allow ULA to compete for 18 of
34 competitive launches between 2015 and 2022 against Space
Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, which is owned by
entrepreneur Elon Musk, versus just five launches.
The Air Force expects to certify SpaceX to compete for at
least some of the launches now carried out exclusively by ULA by
June. But unless Congress changes the law, ULA might be
effectively kept out of post-2018 competitions since its other
rocket, the Delta 4, is not "price competitive," James said.
ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye welcomed the proposed change and
said it would preserve "meaningful competition" and avert a
potential gap in capability.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)