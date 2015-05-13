UPDATE 1-McCain rejects Pentagon push for more Russian rocket engines

(Recasts and updates throughout with McCain statement)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. Senate Armed Services
Committee Chairman John McCain on Wednesday rejected a request
by U.S. officials for changes in federal law to let the two
largest U.S. arms makers use more Russian rocket engines to
compete for military satellite launches against privately held
SpaceX.
McCain's comments reflect frustration among some lawmakers
about the Pentagon's failure to halt purchases of the RD-180
Russian engines after Russia's annexation of Crimea.
As SpaceX becomes a potential competitor to current monopoly
launch provider, United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture
of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, billions
of dollars of orders are at stake and both sides are lobbying
lawmakers hard.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper urged McCain in a letter dated May 11
to amend federal law so the Pentagon can retain "assured access
to space". This is a legal requirement that mandates
availability of two satellite launch vehicles so the U.S.
military can always get satellites into space, even if one of
the rockets is grounded due to a catastrophic failure.
McCain said the letter ignored NASA's role in providing
assured access to space, and the law did not prevent NASA from
continuing to use the Russian rocket engines. That meant NASA
could always step in to help in the event of a crisis, he said.
"What Section 1608 does is prevent over $300 million of
precious U.S. defense resources from subsidizing Vladimir Putin
and the Russian military industrial base," he said.
McCain, whose committee is marking up the 2016 defense
authorization bill this week, has raised concerns about
extending use of the Russian engines amid reports that Russia is
benefitting from inflated prices for the engines.
The letter and McCain's terse response are the latest twists
in the drama involving ULA and Space Exploration Technologies,
or SpaceX, set up by PayPal cofounder and Tesla Motors CEO Elon
Musk.
The Air Force has said it expects to certify SpaceX to
compete for some military and spy satellite launches by June.
The current dispute centers on a clause in the 2015 defense
authorization law banning use of Russian engines that were not
paid for before Russia's annexation of Crimea last year.
The Air Force - and now Pentagon leaders - have asked
Congress to change the law to include engines that ULA had
ordered, but not paid for, at that time.
ULA is seeking the relief because it is phasing out most of
its U.S.-powered Delta 4 rockets because they are too costly,
and its new Vulcan rocket won't be ready until 2022 or 2023.
The House Armed Services Committee has already proposed a
change to Section 1608 of the 2015 National Defense
Authorization Act to allow ULA to use more Russian engines.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James last month said changing
the law would allow ULA to compete against SpaceX for 18 of 34
launches between 2015 and 2022, versus just five launches.
Carter and Clapper said that even if the Air Force certifies
SpaceX soon, losing access to the Atlas 5 and Delta 4 rockets
could leave the Air Force with "a multi-year gap where we have
neither assured access to space nor an environment where
price-based competition is possible."
ULA says the proposed change would preserve meaningful
competition and avert a potential gap in capability.
SpaceX executives argue ULA should have focused long ago on
lowering the cost of its Delta 4 rockets.
