Pentagon No.2 bids farewell to most arms, not all

* Deputy defense secretary urges spending on new bomber

* Says U.S. needs more robust cyber defenses

* Must trim other modernization due budget constraints

By Jim Wolf

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The United States should boost spending on cyber security and advanced capabilities to hit distant enemy targets even as military spending shrinks with new budget constraints, the Pentagon's No. 2 civilian said in a farewell speech.

"We should trim modernizations but preserve increases in key areas, such as cyber security and long-range strike," Deputy Defense Secretary William Lynn said Wednesday on his last day in office after a long Pentagon career.

Drawing conclusions from four previous post-World War Two defense cutbacks, Lynn said the nation must make hard decisions early on what to cut from the $530 billion-plus core defense budget.

Lower-priority programs that are eventually canceled, or curtailed, divert scarce resources, he told an audience at the Center for American Progress, a public policy group that bills itself as politically progressive.

"The net result is wasted spending and less capability. It is better to have a smaller but ready force, and fewer but healthy programs," he added.

Lynn said in reply to a question that increasingly sophisticated computer-launched attacks had the potential to threaten power grids, other networks and military capabilities.

As a result, there is "some urgency" for U.S. public-private partnerships to deploy more robust defenses, particularly around critical infrastructure, he said.

China is often singled out by U.S. officials as a match for suspected U.S. offensive capabilities in cyberspace.

Lynn did not mention China by name but said long-range strike -- generally understood to mean a futuristic bomber capable of penetrating enemy air defenses -- was an important way to deal with "anti-access" and "area denial" strategies.

Pentagon leaders frequently use such code words for China's growing "no-go" ability to block the U.S. military from operating effectively in its backyard.

Lynn declined to specify which programs he favored cutting as part of what he termed a mandate to trim more than $450 billion in military-related spending over 10 years. President Barack Obama and Congress agreed in August to cut national security spending by $350 billion over 10 years, compared with a Congressional Budget Office baseline. Measured against Obama's proposed budget for fiscal 2012, which began Oct. 1, the agreement translates into as much as $489 billion, including new White House guidance for additional cuts.

Lynn warned against further, across-the-board cuts of more than $500 billion designed to kick in if a congressional "super" committee fails to agree on at least $1.2 trillion more cuts over 10 years.

The impact on U.S. armed forces could be "catastrophic," he said. The Pentagon accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. federal spending and roughly half of discretionary spending.

"We should bring troops levels down in an orderly manner that allows us to configure our forces to confront emerging threats," Lynn said. "We should avoid across the board reductions that compel retrenchments in every theater."

As the deputy secretary, Lynn has been in charge of day-to-day operations at the Pentagon since 2009. He was the Defense Department's chief financial officer from 1997 until 2001. For four years prior, he was the director of program analysis and evaluation.

In between Pentagon stints, Lynn served as senior vice president of government operations and strategy at Raytheon Co (RTN.N), the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier of missiles.

He is being replaced by Ashton Carter, until now the Pentagon's top weapons buyer. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)