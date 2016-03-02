Pentagon needs data security, strong encryption - U.S. defense chief

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 1
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 Defense Secretary Ash
Carter on Tuesday underscored the U.S. military's support for
data security and strong encryption as he asked top U.S.
technology sector entrepreneurs and innovators to play a larger
role in national security.
Carter, on his third trip to Silicon Valley since taking
office a year ago, urged greater cooperation between private
industry and the public sector on data security and warned that
failing to do would allow China, Russia and others who do not
favor a free Internet to set new global standards.
The defense chief also waded into a controversy between the
U.S. government and Apple Inc over the FBI's request to
circumvent security features on an iPhone used by one of the San
Bernardino, California, shooters.
Carter did not address the case directly since it is under
litigation, but he said the Pentagon as the largest user of
encryption in the world viewed strong encryption as critical,
and no one case should drive future policy considerations.
"We shouldn't let the solutions to this larger issue of how
to handle data security as a society be driven by any one
particular case," Carter told reporters after a speech to the
Commonwealth Club of San Francisco. "It would be unreasonable."
He said the issue of protecting data was complex, involving
many different kinds of data, including data in motion, data at
rest, and data crossing borders, and a solution required
interaction between private industry and the public sector.
FBI Director James Comey told a congressional panel on
Tuesday that a final court ruling forcing Apple to give the FBI
data from the iPhone 5c in the San Bernadino case would be
"potentially precedential" in other cases.
In his speech, Carter also warned against new legislation
spurred solely by this case.
"It is easy to see wrong ways to do this. One would be a law
hastily written in anger or grief. Another would be to have the
rules be written by Russia or China," he said.
After his speech Carter and his chief arms buyer met with
five small companies at an event styled on the television series
"Shark Tank," where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to
investors.
Carter told reporters that he saw some interesting new
technologies, including unmanned surface drones and ways to
visualize big data, but he was particularly impressed with the
"tremendous" people behind the ideas.
"I hope we steal some of them," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alistair Bell)