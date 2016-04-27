UPDATE 1-Pentagon aims to curb tobacco use by military -memo

(Ads details on price increase, comments from trade group
executive and background)
By Jilian Mincer and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter has issued new policy guidelines aimed at curbing tobacco
use within America's military that include raising the prices of
tobacco on military bases to match local market prices.
The policy, which also includes widening smoke-free zones in
areas frequented by children, was detailed in an April 8 memo
seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said that the U.S. military would raise the price to take into
account taxes charged in local communities, which are not
charged on-base.
Officials within the U.S. military were now meeting to
discuss ways to implement the policy guidelines describe by
Carter in his memo, the defense official told Reuters.
R.J.Reynolds Tobacco Company declined to comment,
but Harold P. Wimmer, National President and CEO of the American
Lung Association said in a statement that this is "an important
step in the right direction."
"The American Lung Association urges the DOD to follow all
of the steps outlined in the Institute of Medicine's Combatting
Tobacco Use in Military and Veterans Populations to ultimately
phase out tobacco use in the military, which will be a win-win
for health and spending," he said.
The military once tolerated and even encouraged tobacco use
because people incorrectly thought it calmed soldiers as they
dealt with both the dangers and the boredom experienced during a
tour of duty. Cigarettes were distributed in field rations as
late as the mid-1970s.
Tobacco use costs the military about $1.6 billion annually
in lost productivity and healthcare expenses tied to respiratory
problems, cardiovascular disease and slower healing, according
to the Department of Defense data. That's expected to climb to
$19 billion during the next 10 years and result in 175,000
premature deaths.
Soldiers are prohibited from using tobacco during basic
training, but the military still provides smoking pits or
designated ship decks where they can light up.
In recent years, the military has expanded programs to help
soldiers quit. The Air Force and Navy have recommended banning
tobacco altogether at their facilities and hospitals. But those
efforts have lagged other priorities and been stymied by a
military funding bill passed by Congress that require its
facilities to sell tobacco products.
(Reporting by Jilian Mincer; additional reporting by Phil
Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold and Bernard Orr)