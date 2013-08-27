Pentagon in deal with United Tech on F-35 engines

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The United States has reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, to buy 38 engines to power a sixth batch of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The Pentagon agreed on the terms of a contract for the sixth and seventh orders of F-35s with Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the jets, in late July. The government buys the engines separately from Pratt & Whitney, which is the sole producer of engines for the radar-evading plane.
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.