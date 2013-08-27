版本:
Pentagon in deal with United Tech on F-35 engines

WASHINGTON Aug 27 The United States has reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, to buy 38 engines to power a sixth batch of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon agreed on the terms of a contract for the sixth and seventh orders of F-35s with Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the jets, in late July. The government buys the engines separately from Pratt & Whitney, which is the sole producer of engines for the radar-evading plane.

