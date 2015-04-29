U.S. Air Force plans to launch 1990s-built weather satellite

| WASHINGTON, April 29
Wednesday said it plans to launch an aging weather satellite at
an expected cost of hundreds of millions of dollars to prevent a
gap in forecasting capability and provide another competitive
launch opportunity for privately held Space Exploration
Technologies Inc, or SpaceX.
General John Hyten, who heads Air Force Space Command, and
Air Force Secretary Deborah James, said a decision had been made
to launch the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP)
Flight 20 satellite, which was built in the 1990s.
James told the strategic forces subcommittee of the Senate
Armed Services Committee that the Air Force had little choice
but to launch the satellite after European allies reversed a
decision to launch a weather satellite of their own.
"We have a gap. We have to take care of ourselves," James
told the subcommittee.
Hyten said it would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to
store and launch the satellite, but the decision would allow the
U.S. military to "plug some gaps" in its forecasting capability.
The Air Force recently added new sensors to DMSP F-20 and
DMSP F-19, which was launched last April. The DMSP constellation
of satellites has been providing weather data to the Pentagon
since the 1960s.
The Defense Department, NASA and National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration launched a joint weather satellite
program in the 2000s, but the program was revamped and broken up
into separate parts after cost overruns and schedule delays.
Hyten said the decision would also give SpaceX another
chance to compete against the current monopoly launcher, the
United Launch Alliance, a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin
Corp and Boeing Co.
No further details were immediately available about the
exact cost, or when the satellite would be launched.
The Air Force has said it expects to certify SpaceX to
compete to launch U.S. military and intelligence satellites by
June. It could cost extra time and money to modify the satellite
to fly on SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle.
In March, Space News quoted Colonel Michael Guetlein,
commander of the the remote sensing systems directorate at Air
Force Space and Missile Systems Center, as saying the Air Force
could launch the weather satellite in 2016.
Hyten said James had also decided last week to proceed with
a weather satellite that could be launched very quickly under
the Air Force's Operationally Responsive Space (ORS) office.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)