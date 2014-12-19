UPDATE 2-Five dead, dozens ill from bacteria linked to caramel apples

(Updates with states involved)
By Mary Wisniewski
Dec 19 Five people have died and 21 others have
been hospitalized in recent weeks in a listeria outbreak linked
to caramel apples, federal health officials said on Friday.
A total of 28 people infected with listeria have been
reported from 10 states, according to a statement from the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC warned consumers not to eat any pre-packaged,
commercially-produced caramel apples, including those with other
toppings such as nuts, chocolate or sprinkles, until more
information is available.
Of the 28 victims, 26 were hospitalized and five of those
people died, the CDC said, adding that listeriosis contributed
to at least four of the deaths. Nine of the cases involved a
pregnant woman or her newborn infant, it said.
Listeriosis is an infection that primarily affects older
adults, pregnant women, newborns and people with weakened immune
symptoms. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache,
confusion and convulsions.
No illnesses related to the outbreak have been linked to
apples that are not caramel-coated and are not prepackaged, or
to caramel candy, the CDC said.
The states include Missouri and New Mexico, which each had
five cases; Minnesota, Texas and Arizona, with four cases each;
Wisconsin, with two cases; and Washington, California, Utah and
North Carolina, with one case each.
The cases were diagnosed in late October and November, the
CDC said, adding that cases after December 3 might not yet be
reported.
In Minnesota, those who fell ill bought caramel apples from
Supervalu Inc's Cub Foods, Kwik Trip and Mike's Discount
Foods, which carried Carnival brand and Kitchen Cravings brand
apples, state health officials said. These two brands are no
longer being sold, but health officials are concerned that
people who bought them may still have them in their homes.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Bernadette Baum)