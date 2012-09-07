Scotts Miracle-Gro to pay $12.5 mln for pesticide violations -US

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Lawn product company Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay $12.5 million in criminal fines and civil penalties for illegally including insecticides in bird food products, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The company pleaded guilty in February to charges that it violated the federal law governing the use of pesticides.

The sentence imposed in federal court in Columbus, Ohio, includes a $4 million criminal fine, the Justice Department said. Separately, the company agreed to pay more than $6 million in civil penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and spend $2 million on environmental projects.