U.S. to carry out first ICBM intercept test

WASHINGTON May 26 The United States will test
an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S.
officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying
to develop one.
The test, scheduled for Tuesday, is the first time the
United States will try to intercept an ICBM.
The United States has used the Ground-Based Midcourse
Defense (GMD) system, managed by Boeing Co. and in place
to counter attacks from rogue states such as North Korea, to
intercept other types of missiles but never an ICBM.
While U.S. officials believe Pyongyang is some years away
from mastering re-entry expertise for perfecting an ICBM, it is
making advances.
This week the head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency
said that if left unchecked, North Korea is on an "inevitable"
path to obtaining a nuclear-armed missile capable of striking
the United States.
The remarks are the latest indication of mounting U.S.
concern about Pyongyang's advancing missile and nuclear weapons
programs, which the North says are needed for self-defense.
U.S. officials said that the test had been planned well in
advance and was not in reaction to any specific event.
The Missile Defense Agency said an interceptor based out of
Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, one of 36 in California
and Alaska, will be used in the test to shoot down a target
similar to an ICBM over the Pacific Ocean.
The system has carried out successful intercepts in nine out
of 17 attempts dating back to 1999. The most recent test was in
2014. Last year a science advocacy group said the system has no
proven capability to protect the United States.
