Albanian Special Olympics athlete found in good condition in California

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
Aug 3 A Special Olympics athlete from Albania was found in good condition in Northern California on Monday, two days after he had been reported missing in Los Angeles, police said.
Andi Gusmari, a 44-year-old bowler, walked into a Hayward police station at about 1:30 a.m. PDT (0830 GMT), said Los Angeles police officer Rosario Herrera.
"We don't have information on how he traveled to Hayward," about 350 miles (560 km) from Los Angeles, Herrera said.
Gusmari was last seen at the University of Southern California on Saturday, and became separated from his coach and the rest of the Albanian delegation, Los Angeles police said in a Twitter post on Sunday.
Special Olympics reported Gusmari missing on Saturday night after a bed check, Herrera said.
The Special Olympics World Games were held from July 25 to Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday