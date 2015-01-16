Body found at California desert resort is missing AIG exec -police

LOS ANGELES Jan 16 A body found on the grounds
of a California desert resort hotel has been identified as that
of a missing AIG executive who failed to turn up for meetings
last week, the sheriff's office said on Friday.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department in a brief
statement said the remains found in a small pond at the JW
Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, about 120
miles (193 km) east of Los Angeles, were those of 33-year-old
Omar Arce Meza.
A cause of death had not been established for Meza, who
lived in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Diane, sheriff's
officials said. They did not say how they believed the body came
to be in the pond.
"We are with heavy hearts tonight as we announce the passing
of Omar Meza. He was a very loved son, husband, brother and
friend," Meza's family said in a statement posted on a Facebook
set up to find the missing man.
The Desert Sun newspaper reported that Diane Meza believes
her husband was dropped off at the wrong hotel and that
surveillance footage showed Omar Meza walking into the hotel,
then immediately leaving again.
She said her husband had suffered memory loss after an
automobile accident last year that could have led to him become
confused and wander off, according to the Desert Sun.
