Mississippi gaming regulator renews Kazuo Okada's license

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 The Mississippi Gaming Commission on Thursday renewed the license of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada to sell slot machines in the state, saying it did not base its decision on press reports about allegations of bribery in the Philippines.
Okada told the commission that the press reports, including those by Reuters and Japan's Asahi newspaper about payments now being investigated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, were based on "misunderstandings." (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Biloxi)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency