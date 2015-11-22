Southwest plane diverted to Missouri over 'suspicious' behavior -FBI

| KANSAS CITY
KANSAS CITY Mo. Nov 22 A Southwest Airlines
flight from Indianapolis to Los Angeles was diverted to
Kansas City and searched on Sunday because several passengers
were behaving suspiciously, the FBI said.
"The flight crew diverted the flight to Kansas City out of
an abundance of caution based upon suspicious behavior displayed
by several passengers," FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton in
Kansas City said in a statement.
All passengers were taken off the plane and those in
question were interviewed by law enforcement, Patton said. They
were later re-booked to continue on a different flight, she
said.
Asked what constituted suspicious behavior, Patton replied
in an email that the passengers were "unruly."
After passengers left the plane, authorities swept the
aircraft with a K-9 dog unit, Patton said. The plane, which
landed in Kansas City at 7:50 a.m. CT (1350 GMT), was re-boarded
and it departed at 9:20 a.m. CT for Los Angeles, she said.
It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on
board the flight, and representatives from the airline could not
immediately be reached.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Daniel
Wallis and Alan Crosby)