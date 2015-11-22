UPDATE 1-Southwest plane diverted to Missouri over 'suspicious' behavior -FBI

(Updates with statement from airline in paragraph 5)
By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY Mo. Nov 22 A Southwest Airlines
flight from Indianapolis to Los Angeles was diverted to
Kansas City and searched on Sunday after the crew reported
suspicious behavior by some passengers, the FBI said.
"The flight crew diverted the flight to Kansas City out of
an abundance of caution based upon suspicious behavior displayed
by several passengers," FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton in
Kansas City said in a statement.
All passengers were taken off the plane and those in
question were interviewed by law enforcement, Patton said. They
were later re-booked to continue on a different flight, she
said.
Asked what constituted suspicious behavior, Patton replied
in an email that the passengers were "unruly."
Southwest said in a statement that the crew decided to
divert the flight "in response to several passengers who did not
follow crew instruction upon takeoff and continued to exhibit
suspicious behavior in flight."
Security officials worldwide have been on high alert since
Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for attacks last
week in Paris that killed 129 people.
Russia has said the group was also responsible for the
downing on Oct. 31 of a plane returning to St. Petersburg from
the Sharm al-Sheikh resort in Egypt, killing all 224 on board.
After passengers left the plane, authorities swept the
aircraft with a K-9 dog unit, Patton said. The plane, which
landed in Kansas City at 7:50 a.m. CT (1350 GMT), was re-boarded
and it departed at 9:20 a.m. CT for Los Angeles, she said.
It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on
board the flight.
