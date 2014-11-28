WRAPUP 1-Ferguson protesters plan to clean up damaged store guarded by police

| FERGUSON, Mo.
FERGUSON, Mo. Nov 28Protesters in the St. Louis
suburb of Ferguson on Friday planned to clean up a drugstore
damaged in this week's racially charged rioting but a line of
police and National Guard troops blocked the entrance.
The Walgreen Co. store was one of several buildings that
were looted or burned on Monday after a decision by a grand jury
not to indict a white police officer in the shooting death of an
unarmed black teenager in August.
Ferguson was quiet on Thursday night with National Guard
troops and Humvees posted at previous trouble spots.
The National Guard had closed off a large parking lot in
front of a Walmart store in north St. Louis Thursday night, as
authorities anticipated the possibility of demonstrations there
on Black Friday, the traditional opening of the holiday shopping
season.
Ferguson became the focal point of a national debate on race
relations after police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed
Michael Brown, 18, on Aug. 9. The U.S. Justice Department is
investigating possible civil rights abuses and President Barack
Obama has called for reflection on the difficulties minorities
face in the country.
But for the most part, Ferguson was quiet on Thursday and
protests also dwindled elsewhere in the United States as the
Thanksgiving Day holiday and wintry weather kept many indoors.
In New York, at least seven people were arrested during the
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade through Manhattan, police said,
after protesters had vowed on social media to disrupt the event
to protest the Ferguson ruling.
In Los Angeles, about 90 protesters arrested earlier in the
week were released in time for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.
The grand jury's decision on Monday not to charge Wilson
sparked protests in Ferguson and more than 100 people were taken
into custody on Monday and Tuesday nights. Buildings were
torched, stores looted and police in riot gear used tear gas to
disperse crowds. Only two arrests were reported Wednesday.
Wilson, who was placed on administrative leave, has said he
feared for his life and was acting in self-defense when he shot
Brown. Brown's family said Wilson acted with malice and should
stand trial.
RESIDENTS CLEAN UP AFTER PROTESTS
A group of about 75 protesters marched peacefully around the
Walmart store in the nearby suburb of St. Charles to the
bemusement of bargain-hunters pushing brimming shopping carts.
The crowd dispersed peacefully after police ordered them to go
home.
Ferguson is a predominantly black city of about 21,000
people where almost all the political leaders and police are
white.
In the area around the police department, the scene of the
worst violence, a different scene emerged earlier on Thursday.
With no protesters in sight and a minimal police presence on a
cold day, residents boarded up stores to patch up broken glass
and protect windows still intact.
Some painted murals on the plywood boarding while passing
cars honked in support.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, who declared a state of
emergency before the grand jury decision, has deployed about
2,200 National Guard troops to the Ferguson area to quell
violence.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter in Ferguson, Alex
Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, and Barbara Goldberg in New York;
Writing by Jon Herskovitz and Frank McGurty; Editing by Bill
Trott)