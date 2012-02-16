MIT college president Susan Hockfield to step down

* Helped boost enrollment of women, minorities
* Cultivated strong ties to manufacturing sector
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Feb 16 The first female president
of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Susan Hockfield,
said on Thursday she was stepping down to make way for
someone else to lead a major fund-raising drive at the renowned
university.
Hockfield, a neuroscientist, was appointed to the top
post at the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based
institute in 2004 and has pushed the school to blend
research in engineering and the physical sciences with research
in the life sciences.
She also oversaw a fundraising campaign during which
MIT raised nearly $3 billion and its endowment
grew by 65 percent to $9.7 billion. At the same time, she
helped boost the number of female students and minorities at the
university.
As MIT readies plans to raise more money, Hockfield,
60, said it was time to leave .
"A campaign of this scale will require the full focus and
sustained attention of the Institute's president over many
years. I have concluded that it would be best for the Institute
to begin this next chapter with new leadership," she said
in a statement.
Since the financial crisis, universities have had a
harder time raising substantial sums of money from alumni and
other donors. Meanwhile, investment returns have shrunk .
When Hockfield was appointed she joined a small but growing
circle of women running some of America's foremost universities
including Drew Faust at Harvard and Ruth Simmons at Brown.
Simmons will step down at the end of the academic year in May.
In 2004 women represented 42 percent of MIT's
undergraduates. Now the graduating class of 2015 will
have 45 percent women and 24 percent under-represented
minorities, MIT said.
Under her leadership, MIT announced plans for
MITx, a platform that will allow students around the world to
use simulated labs and take tests online and eventually earn a
certificate from the university.
Hockfield also cultivated strong ties to the manufacturing
industry, serving as a board member at General
Electric. Last year the Obama administration tapped
her to co-chair its "Advanced Manufacturing
Partnership" with Dow Chemical Co's chief executive
Andrew Liveris.
On the school's Cambridge campus, Hockfield was well-liked,
and the news surprised many.
"I remember when she interviewed for the job, she went up to
some students and said 'You obviously love MIT, tell me why.'
That so impressed the admissions committee that she got three
extra points for that," said Howard Anderson a senior lecturer
at the MIT Entrepreneurship Center.
Hockfield said she would continue as president
until a successor is found and takes office.