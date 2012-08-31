UPDATE 1-US DOJ targets banks, others in new money laundering offensive

* Prosecutors examining money-laundering compliance
* DOJ can bring criminal charges, with big penalties
* Law applies to wide range of financial institutions
* Shift in focus comes as DOJ unit wraps up sanctions cases
By Aruna Viswanatha and Brett Wolf
Aug 31 The U.S. Department of Justice is
shifting its sights to a new offensive in combating money
laundering: bringing criminal charges against banks and other
financial institutions for weak compliance systems that fail to
catch illicit money flows.
Even while the department's money-laundering unit is
wrapping up a series of blockbuster cases involving
sanctions-busting transactions routed through some of Europe's
biggest banks, it has set its sights on the next front.
While the sanctions cases involving Iran and other countries
have largely dealt with historical conduct, part of the shift is
to pursue ongoing misconduct.
The focus on compliance systems has traditionally been left
to financial firms' direct regulators, including the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency, whose punishments usually
amount to a strong slap on the wrist.
The DOJ has brought a handful of its own such cases,
including one against Wachovia in 2010 in which authorities said
the bank failed to maintain effective anti-money laundering
controls and did not stop more than $100 million of Colombian
and Mexican drug traffickers' money from being laundered through
accounts at the bank.
The DOJ unit is now interested in ramping up the number of
criminal cases it brings under the Bank Secrecy Act, or BSA, a
law that requires financial institutions and their employees to
take steps to combat money laundering.
"I think you are going to see more complex BSA cases against
banks, I think you are going to see enforcement across the
broader spectrum of financial institutions," said Jennifer
Shasky Calvery, who heads the Department of Justice's Asset
Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section.
The cases come with potentially hefty punishments, with
financial penalties equal to the illicit funds moved and prison
sentences between five and ten years for individuals.
Also part of the appeal is that BSA cases, including
compliance-related charges, can capture a range of financial
institutions, from commercial banks and credit unions, to
broker-dealers and insurers, to casinos and pawnbrokers.
In June, the Department of Justice charged check-cashing
businesses in Brooklyn and Los Angeles with failing to file
certain transaction reports and failing to have an effective
anti-money laundering program. The businesses were being used to
move more than $50 million in money, some of which was
potentially linked to healthcare fraud, the government said.
Besides being one of the first such cases against a
financial institution that isn't a bank, it was also the first
to indict individuals - the owners of the businesses - with
failing to have an effective anti-money laundering program.
It is unclear whether the effort will produce marquee cases
or those targeted at smaller entities, and individual charges
are unlikely at larger institutions since responsibilities are
often shared by multiple employees and departments.
BIG CASES
At least one big upcoming case, against HSBC, is
expected to be based in part on the bank's weak compliance
systems.
The U.K.-based bank set aside $700 million last month for
anticipated U.S. fines that are expected to come from a
years-long probe by the Department of Justice and other
authorities.
A U.S. Senate report in July highlighted the allegations,
finding that HSBC had let clients shift potentially illicit
funds from countries such as Mexico, Iran, the Cayman Islands,
Saudi Arabia and Syria.
HSBC representatives have said the case is not about the
bank's complicity in money laundering, but about "lax compliance
standards".
One of the largest casino companies, Las Vegas Sands
, run by magnate Sheldon Adelson, is also under
investigation by the Department of Justice for potential
violations of anti-money laundering laws, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Banks have in the past generally tailored their anti-money
laundering efforts to meet the requirements of banking
regulators. With the DOJ's shift in focus, banks may need to
ensure they are not liable to criminal charges of money
laundering that the department would try to establish in any
case it pursued.
"Any responsible financial institution is going to have to
assess its anti-money laundering program and make sure that it
has not just enough resources and personnel to satisfy
regulators but also to ward off any criminal investigative
activity," Peter Djinis, a former regulatory policy official
with the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network, also known as FinCEN.
Djinis, who is now in private practice in Florida, said he
hopes the department's intensified interest doesn't cause
friction with regulators.
Notably, New York state bank regulator Benjamin Lawsky
earlier this month aggravated federal authorities by breaking
from negotiations to bring his own sensational sanctions case
against British bank Standard Chartered, extracting a
large settlement in the process.
"What we don't want to do is have a bidding contest between
the criminal prosecutorial powers of law enforcement and the
oversight and supervisory powers of the regulators," Djinis
said.
NEW UNIT
In 2010 the Department of Justice created within the asset
forfeiture section a specialized unit, money laundering and bank
integrity, which it staffed with about 14 prosecutors who focus
exclusively on financial institution cases.
The unit, which is also handling the sanctions and
stripping-related cases including the one against Standard
Chartered, is focused on fortifying the U.S. financial system
against money laundering and illicit finance, Shasky Calvery
said.
"The way we do that is by aggressively enforcing the Bank
Secrecy Act," she said.
The term "stripping" refers to the practice of banks
removing or masking information regarding transactions.
Shasky Calvery is leaving the Justice Department next month
to head FinCEN, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's anti-money
laundering unit.
Her deputy, Jai Ramaswamy, will serve as acting chief of the
unit and said he planned to keep it on the same track.
Part of the shift in focus appears to be a greater interest
in cases which show ongoing illegal conduct rather than going
after banks and institutions that broke the law in the past but
have not continued to do so.
The headline-grabbing cases involving allegations that some
of the world's largest banks concealed Iran-linked transactions
are related to historical conduct. The Standard Chartered case,
for example, deals primarily with conduct that occurred before
2008.
The newer focus cases in contrast involve some more recent
activity. The check cashing case, for example, involved conduct
that lasted through June 2011, prosecutors said.
Earlier this month the Department of Justice charged what it
described as a multi-million dollar money laundering conspiracy
to help move drug money in Texas, and said the conduct had
occurred through 2011.
Such cases also represent something of shift to charging
so-called professional money-launderers, as opposed to adding
money-laundering charges to an underlying drug or corruption
case.
Another priority of the unit is examining potential
misconduct in new types of technology such as mobile payments,
Shasky Calvery said.