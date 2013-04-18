UPDATE 1-US Energy Secretary nominee breezes through committee vote

WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Energy Secretary
nominee Ernest Moniz easily cleared his first hurdle in the
Senate on Thursday, securing nearly unanimous support from the
chamber's energy committee.
With a vote of 21 to 1 in favor of the pick, Moniz's
nomination will move on for consideration by the full Senate. It
is unclear when that will take place, but Moniz is widely
expected to be confirmed.
Moniz, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, would replace Energy Secretary Steven Chu who
announced earlier this year that he was stepping down.
Democrats and Republicans on the committee praised Moniz as
an independent scientist with extensive knowledge of the Energy
Department and its responsibilities.
"With his background as a well-respected scientist, I am
confident that Dr. Moniz is going to use the best science and
most current data in considering key policy questions," said
Senate energy committee chairman Ron Wyden ahead of the panel's
vote.
Moniz served as an undersecretary of energy during the
Clinton administration.
Some environmentalists have criticized Moniz' nomination,
saying he was too supportive of shale gas and nuclear power.
Moniz is director of MIT's Energy Initiative, which received
funding from companies such as BP, Chevron and
Saudi Aramco for academic work on projects aimed at reducing
climate-changing greenhouse gases.