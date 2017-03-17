Thimble, wheelbarrow, boot kicked out of Monopoly board game

| SEATTLE, March 17
SEATTLE, March 17 If you have ever wanted to
rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in
luck.
The popular U.S. board game is changing out three of its
playing tokens, swapping in a penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky in
for the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot, Pawtucket, Rhode
Island-based toymaker Hasbro Inc said Friday.
The move is part of a broader campaign to update the board
game based in part on votes by consumers during a promotional
period earlier this year.
The updated version of the game will be released in August,
according to the company. Four classic pieces survived the
voting: the Scottie dog, car, top hat and battleship, some of
which date as far back as the Great Depression. Rounding out the
new lineup will be a cat token, added to the game in 2013 as a
replacement for the flatiron.
Players worried that the game's rules may also have changed
can relax. They haven't. The traditional aim of dominating
cardboard real estate, and ruining your competition, remains the
same.
Anyone considering Tyrannosaurus-inspired mayhem should
think twice, however. Even a dinosaur can still go directly to
jail.
(Editing by Patrick Enright; Editing by David Gregorio)