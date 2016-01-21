Monsanto sues to keep herbicide off California list of carcinogens

CHICAGO Jan 21 Monsanto Co said it
filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to prevent glyphosate, the
main ingredient in its weed killer Roundup, from being added to
California's list of known carcinogens, stepping up its defense
of the widely used herbicide.
The seed and agrochemicals company filed the suit against
the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment
(OEHHA) and the agency's acting director Lauren Zeise in
California's Superior Court in Fresno county, according to the
court filing seen by Reuters.
OEHHA said in September that it planned to list glyphosate
under proposition 65, a state initiative enacted in 1986 to
inform residents about cancer-causing chemicals, after the World
Health Organization's cancer research committee classified
glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen last March.
