UPDATE 1-Monsanto sues to keep herbicide off California list of carcinogens

By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Jan 21 Monsanto Co stepped up
its defense of a widely used weed killer on Thursday by filing a
lawsuit in California seeking to prevent glyphosate, the main
ingredient in its Roundup herbicide, from being added to the
state's list of known carcinogens.
The seed and agrochemicals company said it filed the suit
against the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard
Assessment (OEHHA) and the agency's acting director, Lauren
Zeise, in California state court, according to the filing seen
by Reuters.
California law requires the state to keep a list of
cancer-causing chemicals to inform residents of their risks.
OEHHA said in September that it planned to add glyphosate to
the list after the World Health Organization's International
Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified it as a probable
human carcinogen last March.
Monsanto has disputed assessment, citing decades of studies
deeming glyphosate safe, including a 2007 study by OEHHA that
concluded the chemical was unlikely to cause cancer.
"The IARC classification of glyphosate is inconsistent with
the findings of regulatory bodies in the United States and
around the world, and it is not a sound basis for any regulatory
action," said Phil Miller, Monsanto's vice president of
regulatory affairs.
Monsanto's lawsuit argues that listing glyphosate under
Proposition 65, as the state's law is known, based on IARC's
classification cedes regulatory authority to an "unelected,
undemocratic, unaccountable, and foreign body" that is not
subject to oversight by any state or federal entity.
Monsanto argues that the lack of oversight violates the
company's right to procedural due process under California and
U.S. law.
A listing would also require Monsanto and others offering
products containing glyphosate to provide a "clear and
reasonable warning" to consumers that the chemical is known to
cause cancer, damaging Monsanto's reputation and violating its
First Amendment rights, the company said.
OEHHA did not comment, as it had not seen the lawsuit.
The case is Monsanto Company v. Office of Environmental
Health Hazard Assessment, et al, case number 16-CECG-00183 in
the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Fresno.
Roundup is used by farmers around the world, generating
Monsanto $4.8 billion in fiscal 2015 revenue. Genetically
modified seeds designed to tolerate glyphosate are immensely
popular among corn and soybean growers.
But questions from environmentalists and other critics about
the safety of the herbicide have dogged Monsanto for years.
Since IARC's classification last year, Monsanto has been
named in numerous lawsuits accusing the company of knowing of
the dangers of glyphosate for decades.
