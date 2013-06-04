REFILE-Kansas wheat farmer sues Monsanto over rogue wheat release

By Carey Gillam
June 4 A U.S. wheat farmer has sued Monsanto Co
, accusing the biotech seed giant of gross negligence for
not containing an experimental genetically modified wheat
discovered in an Oregon field that has put U.S. wheat export
sales at risk.
Farmer Ernest Barnes, who grows wheat in Morton County in
the southwest corner of Kansas, filed suit Monday in U.S.
District Court in Wichita, Kansas, alleging that he and other
wheat farmers have been hurt financially by the discovery of the
unapproved biotech wheat that Monsanto said it stopped testing
and shelved nine years ago.
"Monsanto has released GE (genetically engineered) wheat
into the non-genetically modified wheat population," the
petition states.
The "plaintiff has been harmed by any and all Monsanto GE
wheat because it has impacted wheat exports and the price of
wheat," the petition also states.
It is not known how widespread the unapproved wheat is, or
if it has contaminated food supplies. But some buyers of U.S.
wheat have backed away from purchases. South Korea and Japan
immediately suspended their U.S. wheat purchases and European
Union officials have said they want to test all incoming
shipments and block any containing genetically modified wheat.
The suit does not state a specific claim for damages but
says the amount in dispute exceeds $75,000.
More lawsuits are likely, the plaintiff's attorney said.
Monsanto said the lawsuit was a "wild swing" that lacked basis.
"Tractor-chasing lawyers have prematurely filed suit without
any evidence of fault and in advance of the crop's harvest,"
David Snively, Monsanto executive vice president and general
counsel, said in a statement.
Monsanto said it had followed a "government-directed,
rigorous, well-documented and audited" program in conducting its
wheat field trials and it is likely that the presence of its
biotech trait in wheat is very limited.
"Given the care undertaken, no legal liability exists and
the company will present a vigorous defense," the Monsanto
statement said.
The petition filed by Barnes claims Monsanto knew there was
a high risk the genetically modified wheat it was testing could
contaminate other varieties of wheat, and the company failed to
follow proper procedures to keep the wheat contained.
Monsanto tested the wheat in many states, including Kansas,
the top U.S. wheat-producing state, but did not disclose to
farmers in those states that it was testing the controversial
wheat there, the petition states.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced May 29 that a
wheat farmer in Oregon had discovered Monsanto's experimental
wheat growing on his farm.
The wheat was developed by Monsanto to withstand treatments
of the Roundup weed killer, but the firm never commercialized
the product because of widespread industry opposition.
International buyers threatened to boycott U.S. wheat if the
biotech wheat was introduced to the marketplace, and Monsanto
said in 2004 that it would discontinue testing and efforts to
commercialize the "Roundup Ready" wheat.
The field testing that Monsanto had been doing in many
states across the country was supposed to contain the biotech
wheat and keep it from contaminating conventional wheat
supplies, so the discovery of the experimental Roundup Ready
wheat immediately triggered harsh reactions from international
buyers of U.S. wheat.
U.S. wheat exports, forecast this year at about $9 billion,
are at further risk if unapproved wheat is found to be more
widespread than the few plants in Oregon.