U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest in six weeks -Freddie

Jan 12 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate
mortgages fell to their lowest levels in six weeks in step with
the decline in U.S. government debt yields, mortgage finance
agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.12 percent in the week
ended Jan. 12, it said. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates
averaged 4.20 percent. Two weeks earlier, it was 4.32 percent,
which was the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April
24, 2014.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)