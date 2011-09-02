US to sue big banks over mortgage securities-NYT

BRIEF-Facebook to extend bereavement leave to 20 days for employees to grieve immediate family - COO Sheryl Sandberg
* Facebook extending bereavement leave to give employees more time to grieve, recover and will now provide paid family leave - COO
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets is preparing to file suit against "more than a dozen" big U.S. banks, accusing them of misrepresenting the quality of mortgages they packaged and sold during the housing bubble, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, is expected to file suit against Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, among other banks, the Times reported, citing three unidentified individuals briefed on the matter.
The suits stem from subpoenas the finance agency issued to banks last year.
* Facebook extending bereavement leave to give employees more time to grieve, recover and will now provide paid family leave - COO
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)