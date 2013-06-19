U.S. banks failed to follow mortgage standards -monitor

| WASHINGTON, June 19
WASHINGTON, June 19 Four of the largest U.S.
mortgage servicers failed to adhere to some of the new standards
set out in a landmark settlement meant to help consumers facing
foreclosure, a court-appointed monitor said on Wednesday.
Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase
and Wells Fargo need to make improvements in
handling loan modifications, said Joseph Smith, who oversees the
$25 billion settlement between banks and the U.S. government.
One of the main complaints documented by Smith's report was
that banks failed to ensure a single point of contact is
provided for struggling borrowers.
Smith on Wednesday issued his first report on how the
financial firms are complying with 304 new rules to protect
consumers as part of the settlement to correct foreclosure
abuses.
Under the deal reached in February 2012 with 49 states and
federal agencies, banks must implement new servicing rules and
stricter oversight of foreclosure processing, provide some
consumers cash payments and promise mortgage relief to help
borrowers.
Smith tested the banks on 29 metrics to see whether the
banks are adhering to the new servicing standards. Ally
Financial was the only bank that passed all of them, the report
said.
"There is still work to be done," Smith said. "The banks are
now working to correct these errors and will be tested again to
determine their level of improvement."
Consumer advocates have said banks are behind in complying
with the settlement. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
announced in May that he would seek enforcement actions against
Wells Fargo and Bank of America for problems servicing
applications for loan modifications.
"These flagrant violations put homeowners in New York and
across the nation at greater risk of foreclosure," Schneiderman
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bank of America failed in two areas, including loan
modification document collection, according to Smith's report.
Wells Fargo also failed in that area.
JPMorgan had problems with force-placed insurance and with
timelines for notifying customers about loan modification
decisions. Citi had three problem areas, including timelines for
collecting documents on short sales and loan modifications.
A spokesman for Wells Fargo said the bank has a plan in
place to improve its response to loan modification applications,
and internal reviews show it is now meeting those requirements.
Citi also said it was correcting flaws under Smith's direction.
Bank of America said in a statement that neither of its
mistakes "resulted in inaccurate foreclosures or improper loan
modification denials." The bank said it had resolved one problem
area and would soon be in compliance on the other.
Amy Bonitatibus, a spokeswoman for JPMorgan, said they are
"working to let customers know more quickly about modification
decisions" and are also reviewing the timing of refunds for
customers on insurance premiums.
Shaun Donovan, secretary of the Department of Housing and
Urban Development, said on Wednesday that the servicers have
improved their performance since ending the practice of
so-called robo signing when banks filed foreclosure paperwork
without proper review. The five banks also stopped charging
borrowers a fee to process a loan modification request.
"Unfortunately, other abuses shamefully endure," he said.
Most notably, the companies "consistently fail" to send notices
and communicate decisions to stakeholders in a timely manner.
Nearly 60,000 complaints about mortgage servicers were
registered between October of last year and March 31, Smith's
report found. The main complaint, with about 12,000 filers
contacting the banks, was that a single point of contact was not
provided.
When a servicer fails in the same area after an improvement
plan is implemented under Smith's review, eventually they could
be hit with civil penalties and fines.