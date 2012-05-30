Fannie, Freddie easy prey for cash-hungry Congress

* Fannie, Freddie fees eyed as way to pay for other programs
By David Lawder and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, May 30 It's not that the U.S.
housing industry believes college students should be hit with a
doubling of their student loan rates on July 1. It just doesn't
want to see mortgage costs rise in order to help them out.
Lobbyists involved in the building, selling and financing of
homes worry that deeply divided Democrats and Republicans in
Congress - who have been unable to find common ground on
spending cuts or tax hikes - will once again push up the
mortgage guarantee fees that Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac charge lenders.
The move is being mulled by lawmakers as a way to pay for
some popular programs in an election year - such as maintaining
low student loan rates - without adding to already large budget
deficits.
But for many the talk in Congress to again turn to the two
financially troubled, government-controlled housing finance
firms as a source of cash raises red flags. It comes just months
after Congress tapped the two firms' loan guarantee fees, or
G-fees in industry parlance, to fund a two-month extension of a
payroll tax cut and jobless aid.
"It sets a very bad precedent for G-fees to pay for anything
other than Fannie and Freddie providing insurance on loans. It
opens the door for using them as a piggy bank," said Mark Zandi,
chief economist at Moody's Analytics.
Congress's last-minute deal in December tapped a 10 basis
point increase in the G-fees to the tune of $37.5 billion over
10 years. The Mortgage Bankers Association, an industry group,
calculates that the fee increase led to a 1/8 percentage point
rise in mortgage rates, adding about $14 to the monthly payment
on a $200,000, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, or some $5,000 over
the life of the loan.
Very low interest rates have helped mask the impact. The
yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used as a benchmark
for many mortgage rates, reached its lowest level in at least 60
years on Wednesday. And rates on the average 30-year mortgage
have fallen since the end of last year, hitting 3.91 percent
last week, according to the MBA, compared with 4.07 percent at
the end of December.
But another fee increase would push mortgage costs higher,
putting further weight on a housing market that has only just
begun to show a little life.
"Here we are raising (mortgage) rates arbitrarily," said
David Stevens, chief executive officer for the Mortgage Bankers
Association. "Unfortunately, it's impacting the housing
recovery."
That said, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which provide the
financing for about 60 percent of all new home loans, want to
raise the mortgage fees anyway, but they want to use the money
to bolster their own finances.
But lawmakers searching for ways to pay for reduced student
loan interest rates and a transportation construction bill see
few easy ways to come up with the cash they need, and have
declined to rule out increasing the fees once again to fund
other programs.
"It's one of the options," said Democratic Senator Bob
Casey, who authored the December compromise with encouragement
from the Obama administration. "It's another place to go look
for some revenue."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have soaked up more than $180
billion in taxpayer aid since being seized by the government at
the height of the financial crisis in 2008.
The companies, which stocked up on riskier loans during the
housing boom, remain exposed to more than $5 trillion in
mortgages and loan guarantees. While both turned a profit in the
first quarter, they are burdened by the need to pay dividends to
the government for its nearly 80 percent stake.
ROBBING PETER TO PAY PAUL
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac purchase loans from lenders and
repackage them as securities for investors, offering a guarantee
against losses from defaults. They collect the fees from lenders
to cover the cost of this guarantee.
Although the companies have stemmed losses in recent months,
diverting fees away from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac raises the
risk that taxpayers will have to prop them up with more funds.
The question of whether taxpayers will ever be repaid for
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's bailout plays out in the broader
debate about the appropriate government role in insuring
mortgages. Some argue the first step in reforming the housing
finance system and winding down the companies should be to raise
the fees to recapitalize the firms and whittle down their debt
to the Treasury.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle think the two
government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs, should eventually be
shut down. However, the law to extend payroll tax cuts requires
them to remain in business for 10 years to generate the revenue
to cover the tax cut extension.
"As long as the GSEs exist in any framework or under any
name, it will still smell as sweet as a rose to use them as a
funding source to pay for something else," said Representative
Scott Garrett, a Republican who chairs the House panel that
oversees the two companies.
SCROUNGING FOR FUNDS
Since December, Congress has attempted to tap the fees
twice. The most recent effort was in March, when senators Mary
Landrieu, a Democrat, and Richard Shelby, a Republican, proposed
using them to fund cleanup of Gulf Coast damage caused by the
2010 BP oil spill.
The plan was pulled at the last minute before the Senate
could vote on it, but it jolted housing trade groups into action
to try to head off any further efforts.
"There's some exasperation that Congress has browbeat the
housing industry for problems in the past and now, when there is
a way to ... repay taxpayers, lawmakers pivot and try to plug
budget holes," said Rob Zimmer, a lobbyist with the Community
Mortgage Lenders of America.
Casey, like other lawmakers interviewed by Reuters, said the
fees were not a first choice as a revenue source but that the
list of potential offsets for spending "is not infinite."
"I just think it's critically important that we come up with
some ways to pay for things. That's what the American people
have to do with their family budget," he said. Casey is seeking
reelection in November against coal-mining magnate Tom Smith, a
Republican who is backed by the fiscally conservative Tea Party
movement.
In their quest to fund the $6 billion cost of a one-year
renewal of the 3.4 percent loan rate for some 7.4 million
students, Republicans and Democrats are offering no hint of
compromise.
With White House support, Democrats want to end a provision
that allows some private companies, including hedge funds and
law firms, to avoid payroll taxes. Republicans want to take
money from President Barack Obama's health-care overhaul law.
Senators have blocked both proposals, underscoring the
difficulty lawmakers will have in finding a deal that doesn't
compromise their partisan principles and raising the possibility
G-fees could be tapped again.
"Perhaps there's still some headroom there," Senator John
Thune, a member of the Republican leadership, said of G-fee
revenues, adding that he wants to try other options first.
House and Senate members are also are haggling over a
transportation construction bill. With Republicans refusing to
consider tax increases and Democrats defending health care and
programs for the poor, G-fees could be tossed into the mix.
"We haven't started talking about that, yet," said Dave
Camp, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.