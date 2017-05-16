U.S. mortgages in foreclosure hit decade-low in first quarter - MBA

NEW YORK May 16 The percentage of U.S.
mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first
quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of
2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.
The share of home loans in foreclosure was 1.39 percent in
the first three months of 2017, down 14 basis points from the
fourth quarter and 35 basis points lower than one year ago, the
Washington-based industry group said.
“In addition, nearly all states had a decrease in the
percentage of loans in foreclosure in the first quarter," MBA’s
vice president of industry analysis Marina Walsh said in a
statement.
Other measures on homeowners' creditworthiness generally
improved in the first quarter, MBA said.
The delinquency rate for mortgages on one- to four-unit
homes decreased to 4.71 percent in the first quarter, down 9
basis points from the fourth quarter and 6 basis points lower
from a year earlier.
The percentage of loans on which foreclosure actions were
started was 0.30 percent in the first quarter, up 2 basis points
from the previous quarter, but down 5 basis points from one year
ago. This was the first rise in foreclosure starts since the
fourth quarter of 2014, MBA said.
The year-over-year declines in late payments and foreclosure
actions on "conventional" mortgages that are guaranteed by
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and ones backed
by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Veterans
Administration (VA) stemmed from ongoing job growth and signs of
rising wages, according to MBA.
"These fundamentals have helped to support the performance
of all loan types – whether FHA, VA or conventional loans,"
Walsh said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)