CORRECTED-U.S. agency rolls out refinance program for homeowners

(Corrects date in fourth paragraph to Sept. 30, 2017 from Sept.
20, 2017)
NEW YORK Aug 25 The regulator of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac unveiled on Thursday a program aimed at homeowners
who are paying their mortgages on time but whose loan-to-value
(LTV) ratios are too high to qualify for traditional refinance
programs.
To be eligible for this program, which Fannie and Freddie
will implement, borrowers must have not missed any mortgage
payments in the prior six months; must not have skipped more
than one payment in the previous 12 months; must have a source
of income and must receive a benefit from the refinance such as
a reduction in their monthly loan payment, the Federal Housing
Finance Agency said.
"This new offering will give borrowers the opportunity to
refinance when rates are low, making their mortgages more
affordable and thus reducing credit risk exposure for Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac," said FHFA Director Melvin Watt in a statement.
Because this program for high LTV borrowers will not be
available until October 2017, the agency said it will extend the
Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) until Sept. 30, 2017
as a bridge to the new high LTV program.
HARP was introduced in 2009 to help underwater borrowers
following the housing bust. More than 3.4 million homeowners
have refinanced their mortgage through the program.
More than 300,000 homeowners could still refinance through
HARP, FHFA said.
Borrowers with existing HARP loans are not eligible for the
new offering unless they have refinanced out of HARP using one
of the traditional refinance products offered by Fannie and
Freddie, FHFA said.
In contrast to HARP, there are no eligibility cut-off dates
connected with the new high LTV program, and homeowners will be
able to use it more than once to refinance their mortgage, it
said.
It was unclear how many homeowners would be eligible for
this new loan program.
"The population of borrowers eligible for this new program
is very small - it's essentially a subset of the current HARP
population," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a research note.
"More likely, FHFA's goal is simply to have a program in place
in the event of another housing downturn or financial crisis."
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)