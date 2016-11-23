UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator to raise mortgages limits for Fannie, Freddie

(Adds details, background)
Nov 23 The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency
said on Wednesday it raised the maximum limit on mortgages
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can acquire in 2017, the first
increase since 2006, as home prices have risen above their
third-quarter 2007 levels.
In most U.S. areas, the 2017 maximum "conforming" loan limit
for one-unit properties will increase to $424,100 from $417,000,
the regulator of the two mortgage finance agencies said in a
statement.
Under the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008, FHFA
could not increase the baseline loan limit until the average
home price returned to its third-quarter 2007 levels.
Home values in the third quarter were about 1.7 percent
higher than their levels nine years ago, according to the FHFA.
In high-cost areas where median home prices exceed the
baseline loan limit, the maximum loan limit will be higher. The
new ceiling loan limit in these areas will be $636,150, or 150
percent of $424,100, for one-unit properties in the contiguous
48 U.S. states, FHFA said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the FHFA said U.S. home values
appreciated by 1.5 percent in third quarter, while its
seasonally adjusted monthly index on home prices rose 0.6
percent in September.
