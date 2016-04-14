版本:
U.S. 30-year mortgage rate lowest in nearly 3 years - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, April 14 Interest rates on U.S.
30-year mortgages slipped to their lowest levels in nearly three
years following the recent decline in benchmark Treasury yields
due to economic worries, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac
 said on Thursday.
    The average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.58 percent in
the latest week, down from 3.59 percent the prior week, Freddie
Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey.
    "Demand for Treasuries remained high this week, driving
yields to their lowest point since February...This rate
represents yet another low for 2016 and the lowest mark since
May 2013," Freddie Mac's chief economist Sean Becketti said in a
statement.
    A week ago, benchmark 10-year Treasury yield 
fell to 1.650 percent, which was its lowest since Feb. 25,
according to Reuters data. It was last up over 3 basis points on
Thursday at 1.795 percent. 
    Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended April 14:
    
 Loan type     Latest     Week ago    Year ago
             week (pct)    (pct)       (pct)
  30-year       3.58        3.59        3.67
  15-year       2.86        2.88        2.94
 5-year ARM     2.84        2.82        2.88
 
    
      
     


    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

