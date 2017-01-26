版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 23:24 BJT

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise for 1st time in four weeks - Freddie

NEW YORK Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.19 percent in the week ended Jan. 26, up from 4.09 percent last week which was the lowest since early December, it said. Four weeks earlier, it averaged 4.32 percent, which was the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐