U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise for 1st time in four weeks - Freddie

NEW YORK Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.19 percent in the week ended Jan. 26, up from 4.09 percent last week which was the lowest since early December, it said. Four weeks earlier, it averaged 4.32 percent, which was the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong)