U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge up in week - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.16 percent in the week ended Feb. 23, up from 4.15 percent the previous week, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)