版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 23:20 BJT

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge up in week - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.16 percent in the week ended Feb. 23, up from 4.15 percent the previous week, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐