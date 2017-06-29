U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since November -Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to their lowest levels in more than seven months in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields earlier this week, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.88 percent in the week ended June 29, which was the lowest since 3.57 percent in the Nov. 10, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.90 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)