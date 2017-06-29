FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since November -Freddie Mac
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since November -Freddie Mac

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to their lowest levels in more than seven months in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields earlier this week, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.88 percent in the week ended June 29, which was the lowest since 3.57 percent in the Nov. 10, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.90 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

