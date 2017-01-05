版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates post 1st fall since U.S. election -Freddie

(Adds background, table, graphics)
    NEW YORK, Jan 5 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
fixed-rate mortgages posted their first weekly decline since
Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory on Nov. 8,
mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
    The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.20 percent in the week
ended Jan. 5, it said. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates
averaged 4.32 percent, which was the highest since 4.33 percent
in the week of April 24, 2014. 
    Home borrowing costs have retreated in line with U.S. bond
yields as investors returned to the bond market.
    Trump's surprise win had stoked bets on a surge in federal
borrowing and inflation as a result of possible steep tax cuts
and federal spending to stimulate business investment.
    Mortgage rates advanced further in the latter half of
December after the Federal Reserve on Dec. 14 hinted it might
raise short-term interest rates at a faster pace than previously
thought on an improving jobs market and signs of inflation
moving up to its 2 percent goal.    
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields reached 2.64
percent on Dec. 15, which was the highest since September 2014,
but have since subsided and stood at 2.41 percent early on
Thursday. 
    While mortgage rates cooled in the latest week, their sharp
rise has hurt refinancing activity, Freddie Mac chief economist
Sean Becketti said.
    The Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday its index
on refinancing applications was up 1.7 percent in
the week ended Dec. 30 but down 44 percent since the November
election.
    Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended Jan. 5:
 Loan type      Latest week (pct)  Week ago (pct)  Year ago (pct)
 30-year fixed  4.20               4.32            3.97
 15-year fixed  3.44               3.55            3.26
 5-year ARM     3.33               3.30            3.09
 
     
        

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)
