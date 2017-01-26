UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise for 1st time in four weeks - Freddie

版本:
    NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks, in
step with bond yields, on expectations of faster growth and
inflation spurred by policy decisions of U.S. President Donald
Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac
 on Thursday.
    Trump, since taking office last Friday, has embarked on a
series of moves aimed at bolstering jobs and capital
investments, stoking jitters about inflation. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to
four-week highs early Thursday at 2.551 percent.
    The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.19 percent in the week
ended Jan. 26, up from 4.09 percent last week which was the
lowest since early December, it said. 
    Four weeks earlier, it averaged 4.32 percent, which was the
highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014.
    The spike in mortgage rates, together with tight housing
supply, have crimped home sales. 
    On Thursday, the government said new single-family home
sales fell to a 10-month low in December, though they marked
their strongest year since 2007 last year. 
    While housing turnover fell at the end of last year, home
prices marched higher, lifting the median values on new homes by
7.9 percent in 2016.
    Limited housing inventory "should support higher house
prices regardless of the oscillations of the mortgage rate,"
Freddie Mac's chief economist Sean Becketti said in a statement.
    Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended Jan. 26:
 Loan type      Latest week (pct)  Week ago (pct)  Year ago (pct)
 30-year fixed  4.19               4.09            3.79
 15-year fixed  3.40               3.34            3.07
 5-year ARM     3.20               3.21            2.90
    
     
    
    
    
    

    
