U.S. 30-year mortgage rates falls near record low - Freddie Mac

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
NEW YORK, July 7 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell in the latest week, approaching their all-time low as bond yields have tumbled following Britain's vote to exit the European Union last month, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.41 percent in the week ended July 7, down from 3.48 percent the previous week, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. This was 10 basis points above the all-time low of 3.31 percent struck in November 2012, the mortgage agency said. Worries about the fallout from Brexit on the global economy and bets the Federal Reserve may leave U.S. interest rates alone into 2018 have stoked intense demand for U.S. government debt. In early Thursday trading, the 10-year Treasury note yield last traded at 1.415 percent, up 3 basis points on the day. It hit a record low of 1.321 percent on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended July 7: Loan type Latest Week ago Year ago week (pct) (pct) (pct) 30-year fixed 3.41 3.48 4.04 15-year fixed 2.74 2.78 3.20 5-year ARM 2.68 2.70 2.93 (Reporting by Richard Leong)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.