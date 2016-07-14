版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 22:35 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hold near record low - Freddie Mac

(Adds quote, table)
    NEW YORK, July 14 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
mortgages were little changed in the latest week, holding above
their all-time low even as bond yields bounced up from their
record lows, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said
on Thursday.
    The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.42 percent in the
week ended July 14, compared with 3.41 percent the previous week
and its record low of 3.31 percent set in November 2012, Freddie
Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey.
    Mortgage rates have moved little on the week while benchmark
10-year Treasury yields have risen about 20 basis
points since striking a record low of 1.321 percent on July 6,
according to Reuters data.
    "This week, the 30-year fixed rate barely budged, rising
just one basis point to 3.42 percent. This pattern suggests that
mortgage rates are likely to remain low throughout the summer,"
Freddie Mac chief economist Sean Becketti said in a statement.
    Longer-dated Treasury yields had tumbled on intense global
bond demand following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, known as Brexit. The June 23 referendum stirred worries
about economic slowdown in Britain and Europe.
   Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in
the week ended July 14:
 Loan type      Latest week    Week ago (pct)  Year ago (pct)
                (pct)                          
 30-year fixed  3.42           3.41            4.09
 15-year fixed  2.72           2.74            3.25
 5-year ARM     2.76           2.68            2.96
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐