UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rate hits highest in nearly a month -Freddie Mac

    NEW YORK, July 28 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
mortgages rose to their highest levels in nearly a month even as
U.S. Treasury bond yields have held in a tight trading range
since last week, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac 
said on Thursday.
    The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.48 percent in the
week ended July 28, compared with 3.45 percent in the previous
week. The latest figure matched the one in the week ended June
30, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey.
    "Nonetheless, home sales continue to benefit from the
persistently low mortgage rates," Freddie Mac chief economist
Sean Becketti said in a statement, referring to government data
released on Tuesday which showed domestic new home sales in June
strengthened to their fastest monthly pace since February 2008.
 
    U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last traded at 1.523 percent
early Thursday, compared with 1.565 percent a week earlier. On
July 6, it hit a record low of 1.321 percent, Reuters data
showed.
    In early July, the 30-year mortgage rate hit a three-year
low at 3.41 percent, 10 basis points above the record low set in
November 2012, according to Freddie Mac.
    Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended July 28:
 Loan type      Latest week    Week ago (pct)  Year ago (pct)
                (pct)                          
 30-year fixed  3.48           3.45            3.98
 15-year fixed  2.78           2.75            3.17
 5-year ARM     2.78           2.78            2.95
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon and David
Gregorio)

