UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since Dec -Freddie

    NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to
their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency
Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
    Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury
yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation
and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade,
infrastructure spending and looser regulations from the incoming
Trump administration.
    The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.09 percent in the week
ended on Jan. 19, down from 4.12 percent in the previous week,
Freddie Mac said. 
    Three weeks ago, the rate averaged 4.32 percent, which was
the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. 
    Average rates on 15-year fixed-rate and five-year adjustable
mortgages also fell in the latest week.
    At midday on Thursday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
 was up nearly 10 basis points at 2.49 percent, which
was still below its more than two-year peak of 2.64 percent
reached in mid-December.
    Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended Jan. 19:
 Loan type      Latest week (pct)  Week ago (pct)  Year ago (pct)
 30-year fixed  4.09               4.12            3.81
 15-year fixed  3.34               3.37            3.10
 5-year ARM     3.21               3.23            2.91
 
    
