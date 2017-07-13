FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 2-month high -Freddie Mac
2017年7月13日 / 下午3点15分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 2-month high -Freddie Mac

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

 (Adds background, details on latest data)
    July 13 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages
broke above 4 percent this week, rising to their highest in two
months in step with the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields,
Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
    The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week
ended July 13, the highest since 4.05 percent in the May 11
week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.96 percent, the
mortgage finance agency said.
    The jump in mortgage rates lowered mortgage application
activity to its lowest level in nearly five months last week,
the Mortgage Bankers Association data showed on Wednesday.

    Bond yields outside the United States have increased on
worries that a growing number of central banks are considering
either raising interest rates or paring bond purchases if their
local economies improve further.
    On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada, as expected, raised rates
for the first time since 2010, pushing its official rate by a
quarter point to 0.75 percent.
    Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
have retreated since Tuesday after Federal Reserve Lael Brainard
and Fed Chair Janet Yellen raised caution about further rate
increases following a recent softening in domestic inflation.

    The 10-year yield was last at 2.352 percent early on
Thursday after reaching an eight-week high at 2.398 percent last
Friday, Reuters data showed.
    Below are the latest average mortgage rates in the week of
July 13 tracked by Freddie Mac:
 Loan type          Latest week   Previous     Year-ago (pct)
                    (pct)         week (pct)   
 30-year fixed              4.03         3.96            3.42
 15-year fixed              3.29         3.22            2.72
 5-year adjustable          3.28         3.21            2.76
    
    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick
Zieminski)

