UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage rates fall in latest week - Freddie Mac

BRIEF-Bombardier signs letter of intent with CemAir for 2 Q400 Aircraft
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the mortgage finance agency said. Mortgage rates will likely fall next week as 10-year Treasury yields have declined on safe-haven demand for bonds due to concerns about potential delays in tax cuts and other fiscal stimulus amid probes into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team and Russia. On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to a one-month low at 2.18 percent as safety bids for U.S. government bonds grew on worries about a scandal around Brazilian President Michel Temer, spurring a rout in the Brazilian stock market. "The delayed impact of the associated decline in Treasury yields may push mortgage rates lower in next week's survey," Freddie Mac chief economist Sean Becketti said in a statement. Below are the latest average mortgage rates in the week of May 18 Freddie Mac tracked: Loan type Latest Previous Year-ago week (pct) week (pct) (pct) 30-year fixed 4.02 4.05 3.58 15-year fixed 3.27 3.29 2.81 5-year adjustable 3.13 3.14 2.80 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ebay - Launched price match guarantee on more than 50,000 deals in the United States
June 21 U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain. The letter is the latest in a string of missives from Democrats concerned about Icahn's dual role as a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulation and as a major investor in heavily regulated industries. Icahn has an 82 percent stake in oil refin