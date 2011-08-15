More US homeowners refinancing into shorter loans-survey

NEW YORK Aug 15 More U.S. homeowners prefer to
pay off their mortgages sooner as interest rates have stayed
near rock-bottom and weak labor conditions have caused them to
reduce their debt loads, a survey showed on Monday.
The current trend in refinancing into shorter-loan terms is
a stark contrast to the one during the height of the housing
boom, when families were taking out bigger mortgages against
the rising values of their homes.
Of those homeowners who refinanced a 30-year fixed-rate
mortgage during the second quarter, 37 percent moved into a
15-year or 20-year fixed-rate loan. This is the highest since
the third quarter of 2003, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac
FMCC.OB said.
In the second quarter, interest on the 30-year mortgage
averaged 4.65 percent, compared with a 3.84 percent average on
15-year mortgages, the company said.
"It's no wonder we continue to see strong refinance
activity into fixed-rate loans," Freddie Mac Chief Economist
Frank Nothaft said in a statement.
Refinancing has comprised the bulk of U.S. mortgage
activity since the housing bust that led to the 2007-2009
global financial crisis.
During the second quarter, the refinance share of mortgage
applications, versus the share of applications for loans to buy
a home, averaged 70 percent, Freddie Mac said.
