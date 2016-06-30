U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit lowest in 3 years - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, June 30 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
mortgages declined to their lowest levels in over three years as
benchmark Treasury yields tumbled in response to Britain's vote
to leave the European Union, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac
said on Thursday.
The average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.48 percent in
the week ended June 30, down from 3.56 percent the prior week,
Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey.
The latest 30-year home loan rate was the lowest since May
2013 and only 17 basis points above the all-time low recorded in
November 2012, the mortgage agency said.
"This extremely low mortgage rate should support solid home
sales and refinancing volume this summer," Freddie Mac's chief
economist Sean Becketti said in a statement.
A week ago prior to the surprise Brexit result, benchmark
10-year Treasury yield was 1.739 percent. In early
Thursday trading, it last traded at 1.487 percent, according to
Reuters data.
Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended June 30:
Loan type Latest Week ago Year ago
week (pct) (pct) (pct)
30-year fixed 3.48 3.56 4.08
15-year fixed 2.78 2.83 3.24
5-year ARM 2.70 2.74 2.99
