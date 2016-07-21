U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge up from near record low - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, July 21 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages climbed in the latest week from their near all-time lows as bond yields rose further from their record lows set in early July, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.45 percent in the week ended July 21, compared with 3.42 percent the previous week and its record low of 3.31 percent set in November 2012, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)