U.S. mortgage rates little changed in latest week - Freddie Mac

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
NEW YORK May 4 U.S. mortgage rates held steady in line with Treasury yields following a weaker-than-forecast figure on first-quarter U.S. economic growth and amid expectations the Federal Reserve would leave rates unchanged this week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 4, compared with previous week's 4.03 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.