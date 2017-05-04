版本:
U.S. mortgage rates little changed in latest week - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK May 4 U.S. mortgage rates held steady in line with Treasury yields following a weaker-than-forecast figure on first-quarter U.S. economic growth and amid expectations the Federal Reserve would leave rates unchanged this week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 4, compared with previous week's 4.03 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
