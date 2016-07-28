U.S. 30-year mortgage rate hits highest in nearly a month -Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, July 28 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages rose to their highest levels in nearly a month even as U.S. Treasury bond yields have held in a tight trading range since last week, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.48 percent in the week ended July 28, compared with 3.45 percent in the previous week. The latest figure matched the one in the week ended June 30, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)