U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit highest in over 2 years - Freddie

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 8 The average interest rate on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to its highest levels in more than two years even as benchmark Treasury yields retreated from near 1-1/2 year peaks, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.13 percent in the week ended Dec. 8, which was the highest since 4.19 percent in the week of Oct. 2, 2014. Last week, the 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.08 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.